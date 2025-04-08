Live
Pawan vows to provide basic infra in tribal areas
- Says the govt is determined to develop tribal areas into vibrant tourist destinations
- States that while the previous YSRCP govt spent only Rs 92 cr on road construction in tribal areas over five years, the current coalition govt sanctioned road projects worth Rs 1,500 cr in one year
- Informs that CM sanctioned Rs 49 cr within just 24 hours for road works in tribal regions when he requested them
Paderu (ASR district): Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan reiterated the state government’s commitment to developing forest and tribal areas into vibrant tourist destinations while also improving the living conditions of tribal communities.
He spoke on Monday after inaugurating the Adavitalli Baata programme in Dumbriguda of Alluri Sitarama Raju district.
Addressing a public gathering, Pawan Kalyan noted the difficulties faced by tribal people due to the lack of proper road infrastructure. He criticised the previous government, stating that only Rs 92 crore was spent on road construction in tribal areas over five years.
In contrast, he said the current coalition government has already sanctioned Rs 1,005 crore worth of road projects within a year of coming to power, with tenders already invited and work set to begin within a week.
“Forests are like a mother. They feed us and shelter us when we trust them,” Pawan remarked, expressing his deep respect and affection for nature and the environment.
He said that upon requesting Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for funds, Rs 49 crore was sanctioned within just 24 hours for road works in tribal regions. He extended his gratitude to the CM for this.
Describing Araku Valley as a “natural wonder,” the Deputy CM stressed the immense tourism and natural resource potential of the region and expressed commitment to the need to fully develop it.
Later, Pawan Kalyan interacted with tribal residents of Pedapadu village, discussing local issues and promising to resolve their concerns. He then trekked past Chapurai Vagu (stream) to visit a hilltop village, where he listened to villagers’ grievances firsthand.
“Governments and political parties may come and go, but development should never stop,” he asserted, reassuring locals that even though YSRCP had won in Alluri district, the coalition government remains committed to resolving the region’s problems with sincerity. He promised that major issues in tribal areas would be addressed within six months.
District collector A S Dinesh Kumar and other officials accompanied the Deputy CM during his visit.