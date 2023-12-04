Pay attention to voter registration, BLOs told

Rajamahendravaram: District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha made it clear that booth level officers (BLOs) should pay special attention to providing voting rights to youth who have not been registered so far.

She said that the process of voter registration, changes and additions to the voter list will continue till the 9th of this month.

She inspected 151 and 152 polling stations at SVMVME School (Innespeta) and 160 and 163 polling stations at Alcott Gardens Primary School under Rajamahendravaram rural constituency on Sunday.

The Collector who inspected the voter registration and identification special camp said that in the special camp organised on Saturday and Sunday, voter identification, registration and changes were made to the list. The officials were instructed to deal with the applications received through the voter registration camps from time to time.

She suggested to the officials to enter the resolved information on the ECI official website.

The Collector sought information on the new voters identified after the publication of the draft voter list. Rajamahendravaram rural constituency voter registration officer S Sarla Vandanam, tahsildar P Chinna Rao, deputy tahsildar Sudhir and others participated.