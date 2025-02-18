Pay special attention to ‘Swarna Andhra – Swachh Andhra’ programme: Collector

Nandyal: With the State government putting special focus on the Swarna Andhra - Swachh Andhra programme, District Collector G Rajakumari directed MPDOs, EORDs and Mandal Special Officers to give it special attention.

On Monday, during the Public Grievance Redressal Platform meeting held at the Collectorate’s PGRS Hall, the Collector provided guidelines to officials regarding the implementation of the programme.

On the occasion, Collector Rajakumari emphasised the need to create public awareness about cleanliness and take necessary measures to ensure sanitation. She directed the Municipal Commissioner to initiate beautification works in Rythu Nagaram, Chapirevula, Bommalasatram and the R&B Guest House areas in Nandyal town.

Additionally, she instructed the mandal officers concerned to take action to clear the vacant lands along the Nandyal-Giddalur road, which were reportedly filled with waste.

The Collector also ordered the officials to ensure that no garbage is dumped on the roads in the mandals. She stressed that separate dustbins for wet and dry waste must be set up at all commercial establishments and warned that fines would be imposed on shops that fail to comply.

She also directed the DRO to take steps to transform the Collectorate into a plastic-free office.

She expressed concern over the lack of systematic surveys being conducted by village/ward secretariat staff and instructed them to ensure accurate and structured data collection. She pointed out that geo-tagging of 20,500 households was still pending in the district and must be completed at the earliest.

The highest number of pending cases was observed in Nandyal, Allagadda, Dhone and Bethamcherla municipalities.

Regarding employee mapping, the Collector noted that data for 492 employees was still missing and directed officials to update it immediately. She also emphasised that 30,000 MSME unit approvals were pending and urged officials to take swift action to clear them. She instructed officials to complete the computerisation of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) as soon as possible.

The Collector also raised concerns about discrepancies in the attendance tracking system for village/ward secretariat staff and instructed MPDOs and municipal commissioners to ensure that staff attendance and survey activities were conducted systematically. She stressed that policy decisions are based on survey data, so it is crucial to maintain accuracy.

Additionally, she noted that Aadhaar registrations for 16,000 infants were still pending in the Bal Sanjeevani app and directed the Women & Child Welfare Department to complete the process.

Joint Collector C Vishnucharan, DRO Ramu Naik, special deputy collectors and other district officials participated in the meeting.