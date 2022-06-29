Pay taxes without penalty before tomorrow: GMC

Guntur: GMC Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri said only two days are left for the payment of taxes for the financial year of 2022-23 without penalty. In a statement here on Tuesday, she said the GMC revenue officials have already distributed demand notices to the house owners for the payment of taxes without penalty and they may pay the taxes without penalty till June 30.

She made it clear that property tax, water tax and vacant land tax may be paid at cash counters at GMC main office and circle offices or may be paid through the online www.cdma.ap.gov.in She urged the house owners to pay the taxes without penalty and cooperate with the GMC.