Payakaraopeta to be developed on par with Vizag

Anakapalli; Payakaraopeta area will be developed like Visakhapatnam city in the next 10 years, said Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha.

Speaking at a review meeting held in Anakapalli on Friday on the development and welfare programmes of the constituency, Anitha stated that Payakaraopeta is one of the major constituencies in Anakapalli district that has huge resources, and it will be developed on all fronts, she informed. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is a visionary leader and major industries like Bulk Drug Park and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Plant are going to be established in Payakaraopeta constituency under his leadership, the Home Minister stated.

Further, she said that the Bulk Drug project will bring investments of Rs.11,000 crore, which will provide many job opportunities to the youth.

The Home Minister recalled that the constituency was developed during the TDP’s regime from 2014 to 2019 to the tune of Rs.1,500 crore. She alleged that the irrigation sector had seriously deteriorated in the past five years. Not even a single project was completed during the YSRCP’s rule, she pointed out.

Speaking about the progress of the Polavaram project, Anitha expressed confidence that the project will be completed very soon by the NDA government. Also, the AP government is taking measures to provide drinking water to every household through pipelines soon, informed the Home Minister.

The NDA government is developing the state in line with the ‘Swarnandhra 2047’ vision, the Home Minister said.