Payyavula attends Praja Darbar

Payyavula attends Praja Darbar
Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav advised the officials to attend to public grievances and find solutions within a reasonable time frame, after participating in Praja Darbar at R&B guest house here on Sunday.

Anantapur: Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav advised the officials to attend to public grievances and find solutions within a reasonable time frame, after participating in Praja Darbar at R&B guest house here on Sunday.

Madakasira MLA MS Raju urged the Minister to solve the problems existing in his constituency. Responding to his plea, Payyavula said that under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, every effort is being made to solve people’s problems in all the districts.

He promised to attend all the grievances brought to him by the people. The MLA also urged the Minister to give priority to Madakasira and solve all the problems of the backward constituency.

