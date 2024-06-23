Payyavula Keshav seeks Centre’s help to overcome financial crisis

Vijayawada : State finance minister Payyavula Keshav appealed to the Centre to extend cooperation to the state to come out of financial crisis due to state bifurcation and the economic irregularities of previous YSRCP government.

The minister participated in pre-budget GST Council meeting held under the leadership of Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi on Saturday.

Speaking to media about the meeting at AP Bhavan later, Keshav requested the Central government’s support for Amaravati capital development and development of backward districts. He said that he had demanded for subsidies for industrial development, aqua parks, textile parks and green energy corridors and reimbursement of Tirupati and Visakhapatnam airport expenditure.

The minister said that he had requested operation of Visakha railway zone and setting up of Greyhounds training centre. Besides, he said that he requested 5 per cent tax rebate on handlooms. The minister said reduction of tax on fertilisers was also requested.

Stating that there is coordination between Central and state budgets, he said he had raised the issues regarding all departments in the state. He said it will take some time to set right the financial position of state and added that their government will fulfil all the promises made during elections.