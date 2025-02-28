Payyavula Keshav to table budget 2025-26 in assembly, performs puja

VIJAYAWADA : Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav is set to present the state budget for the financial year 2025-26 in the assembly today at 10 am. Prior to the assembly session, Keshav performed religious pujas at his residence in Vijayawada, accompanied by key officials from the Finance Department, to seek blessings for the budget presentation.

Among those present were Principal Secretary of the Finance Department, Piyush Kumar, IAS; Finance Secretary (Budget), Ronald Ross, IAS; Additional Secretary J. Niwas, IAS; Gautam, IA&AS; and Deputy Secretary Nurul, IAS. After the rituals, Minister Keshav departed for the assembly, carrying the crucial budget copies that will be handed over to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

The budget will be approved by cabinet, marking a significant milestone for the state's fiscal planning.







