PB Siddhartha to organise LIMES-2k24

Vijayawada: The Department of English of PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Science will be organising a state-level event LIMES 2K24 on Thursday, informed Principal Dr M Ramesh.

He said that as this year is marked as Golden Jubilee year of PB Siddhartha College, several competitions are designed to enhance the communication skills and life skills among students. Competitions include elocution, PPT presentations, Talk the Picture, Reel making, Skit and Mr and Ms LIMES.

A special fashion show is going to be organised by the host Institute. This competition is open for all Engineering, Degree and PG colleges.

This event is going to be a combination of education and entertainment, said the principal.

Director V Babu Rao and Dean Prof Rajesh, C Jampala, Dr G Srilatha, head of the department, other faculty members and students were present at the poster release programme of LIMES-2k24.

