PCB officials check water flowing in canals

Srikakulam: AP Pollution Control Board (PCB) officials responded the news story published in The Hans In-dia January 23 with the headline ‘Srikakulam coast turns unsafe due to pollutants’.

The PCB Srikakulam engineering staff rushed to theindustrial area in Ranastalam mandal on Friday noon and examined the local rivulets and canals at different locations. They collected water samples and other particles from the canals and rivulets. The executive engineer (EE) of the PCB said that they will submit the collected samples to the PCB’s Zonal Laboratoryat Visa-khapatnam for analysis.