Live
- New M Tech course in signal Processing & communications
- Man gets 25 years jail for raping minor
- Close shave for RTC passengers
- Transgenders take pride in new-found respect as traffic assistants
- ‘Mana Gudi Mana Balam’ prog to transform temples into power centres
- OU move to make tribal students proficient in English
- UoH student wins gold in CM Cup’s Yoga championship
- Sridhar Babu launches mobile science lab
- Rs 1,000 crore allocated for rural road network devpt
- Revenue deficit a big worry for govt, says CM Revanth
Just In
PCB officials check water flowing in canals
Highlights
AP Pollution Control Board (PCB) officials responded the news story published in The Hans In-dia January 23 with the headline ‘Srikakulam coast turns unsafe due to pollutants.
Srikakulam: AP Pollution Control Board (PCB) officials responded the news story published in The Hans In-dia January 23 with the headline ‘Srikakulam coast turns unsafe due to pollutants’.
The PCB Srikakulam engineering staff rushed to theindustrial area in Ranastalam mandal on Friday noon and examined the local rivulets and canals at different locations. They collected water samples and other particles from the canals and rivulets. The executive engineer (EE) of the PCB said that they will submit the collected samples to the PCB’s Zonal Laboratoryat Visa-khapatnam for analysis.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS