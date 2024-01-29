PCC chief Sharmila tears into BJP

Tirupati: AP Congress President Y S Sharmila said that while the Central government and previous TDP government failed in getting special status category for the state, the YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy who said that if his party was given majority in Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Lok Sabha, he would force BJP government to give special status became a cat after coming to power and surrendered to BJP.

She recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured to give special status from Tirupati but later it was put on back burner.

In her 30 min fierce speech on Sunday, Sharmila repeatedly attacked PM Modi and went to the extent of saying that a person who let down the people of Andhra Pradesh cannot be called Modi but ‘Kedi.’

With the denial of special status, the State was languishing with no development, no Industries, no employment and no capital. She said the Chief Minister needs to take most of the blame for this situation.

She further said former Chief Minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy opposed communal BJP and never hobnobbed with the saffron party but Jagan Mohan Reddy had vied with Chandrababu Naidu to support BJP ignoring State’s interests with the result many useful projects like Mannavaram project proposed near Tirupati were lying in cold storage. Irrigation projects like Handri-Neeva and Galeru-Nagari were 90% completed by Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. But the YSRCP government did not complete the remaining 10 per cent works.

Sharmila said she was receiving threats and also abuses for exposing Jagan Mohan Reddy but asserted that she will not be afraid of as she is 'Rajasekhara Reddy’s Bidda' (Daughter).