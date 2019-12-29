PCM High School alumni meet held in Rajamahendravaram

Rajamahendravaram: The alumni of 1985--86 batch of PCM High School met at the Godavari Ruchulu conference hall here on Sunday and recalled the happy days that they spend in school and greeted each other.

They felicitated their teachers Suryanarayana Murthy, Radha, Syamala, Subba Lakshmi and also performed pada pooja to them.

The teachers also enquired about the welfare of their students and thanked them for remembering and felicitating them even after 32 years. Among them was cine director PV Giri also there who said he is going direct the film 'Allari Bullodu' with Allari Naresh.