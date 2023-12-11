PCV deplores suppression of human rights

Tirupati: Poura Chaitanya Vedika (PCV) held a rally in Tirupati on Sunday on the occasion of International Human Rights Day. Later the activists staged a protest at Balaji Colony bus stop with candles.

Speaking on the occasion, PCV members Pratap Singh, Aziz Bhasha, Sheikh Jabbar and others mentioned about the violation of human rights and oppression taking place in the world and in India. The speakers stated that human rights are at stake, especially in the war attacks of Israel against the Palestinian people with the support of the United States.

They criticised the killing of 17,000 innocent people, children and women by bombarding hospitals and schools and announcing that the entire nation would be exterminated. ‘After the BJP came to power in India, suppression of human rights has been taking place in a big way. Raising concerns about the amendments to the criminal laws, they felt that if those are carried out the country would be pushed into a dictatorship.’ They demanded immediate withdrawal of these amendments.

Lakshmi Singh, Ramachandraiah, Harish, Subbaiah, Amina, Tejashree, Naveen, Rahul and others participated in this protest.