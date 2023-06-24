PD Act invoked against woman for selling ganja

Nandyal: Nandyal police booked a woman under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act for indulging in selling ganja and sent to Kadapa central prison on Friday.

Addressing media persons here, Superintendent of Police (SP) K Raghuveer Reddy said that the accused has been identified as Shaik Khairun Bi,65, a resident of Kodumur village in Bandi Atmakur mandal of Nandyal district. People after consuming the spurious products are indulging in illegal activities and creating law and order problem in the village, the SP said and added seven cases have been booked against Khairun Bi in the past and sent to remand. Despite going to prison, she did not change her attitude, the SP pointed out.

The police, to safeguard the law and order in the society, have booked Khairun Bi under the PD Act and sent her to Kadapa central prison. Before booking the PD Act on Khairun Bi consent has been taken from the district collector after sending the proposals, stated the SP.

The SP said that ganja consumption and sale of the contraband was illegal and a major crime. No one would be spared if found to be involved in such illegal activities. He further appealed to the people to bring to the notice of police if they come across any such activities in their villages. Bandi Atmakur Sub Inspector T Babu and his sub staff have taken Khairun Bi to the Kadapa central prison.