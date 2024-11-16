PDSU flays govt apathy in solving students’ problems

Tirupati: Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU) criticised the TDP-led NDA government for its apathy in solving the problems faced by the students in the State.

Speaking to reporters after PDSU State executive meeting held here on Friday, its State president Bhushanam said the newly formed NDA government didn’t take any steps so far to fill up vacant lecturers’ posts in government junior colleges, where guest lecturers are still continuing, affecting the colleges performance. The government also failed to take up construction of welfare hostels, increasing cosmetic charges etc, he added.

Bhushanam criticised the government for imposing conditions for availing welfare schemes and demanded to provide schemes to all the students, who have white ration card.

He pointed out no discussions were held in the Assembly on students’ problem or improving education sector. Sadly, the ruling party leaders were wasting time in the Assembly by spending most of the time in criticising Opposition party. He also accused the NDA government of trying to divert public attention on its failures including the implementation of super six promised during electioneering.

He stated that GOs 117, 84 and 85 are inimical to education sector and demanded the government to withdraw them immediately.

Bhushanam and PDSU State secretary Bhaskar warned that students will take to the streets if the government didn't solve their problems.

Maharshi, Mahendra Babu, Ram Babu, Dhana Sekhar, Vinod, Kranthi, Mahesh were present.