Pedda Harijanwada, first ID arrack-free village in Chittoor: SEB

Chittoor : Special Enforcement Bureau Director A Ramesh Reddy said that Pedda Harijanawada in Karvetinagar mandal is declared as the most ideal village where ID arrack manufacturing were totally abolished by the villagers with coordinated efforts.

Participating in Operation Parivarthana, an awareness programme on the ill-effects of ID arrack, jointly organised by District Police Department and SEB at Harijanwada, Karvetingar mandal on Sunday, he said that it was highly appreciable on the part of everyone in the village for prohibiting the ID arrack like manufacturing, consuming and selling in the village.

He reiterated that the government was very serious to eliminate the ID arrack operations in the district. He said many youth were losing their valuable lives by consuming the ID liquor and driving the vehicles recklessly.

Presiding over the Parivarthana Operation, Superintendent of Police Y Rishanth Reddy said that steps taken by the department to eliminate the ID arrack manufacturing in the district were yielding results.