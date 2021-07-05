Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy sets stone for Rs 4,374-crore GNSS-HNSS Linkage Scheme

Tamballapalli(Chittoor district): Panchayat Raj and Mines Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on Sunday laid foundation stone for the ambitious Rs 4,374 crore Galeuru Nagari Sujala Sravanthi (GNSS)- Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) lift irrigation linkage scheme at Nayani Cheruvu in Molakalavaripalli in Tamballapalli constituency.

The sleepy village in the remote Molakalacheruvu mandal wore a festive look with a host of leaders and officials reached the village to participate in the function held for laying foundation stone for the much beneficial irrigation scheme which if completed is bound to end the water woes of the arid western part of the Chittoor district.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the GNSS-HNSS linkage scheme aims to stabilise the irrigation facility for about two lakh acres in Kadapa and Chittoor districts and also provide drinking water supply. He added that water will be diverted from Gandikota reservoir in Pulivenula constituency in Kadapa district to the lift irrigation link scheme to provide 1,550 cusecs of water to Chittoor district. He said 750 cusecs water from Gandikota reservoir will be carried through pipeline to Veligall reservoir near Rayachoti and from there to Srinivasapuram reservoir and then to Adavipalli reservoir in Chittoor district for utilization of water in Puthalapattu and Chittoor constituencies.

The remaining 800 cusecs water will be carried through pipelines to Nayani Cheruvu from there to Devappakota to link with HNSS canal for supply water to Punganur branch canal for providing water to Tamballapalli, Madanapalli, Punganur, Piler and Kuppam constituencies, he explained. Reddy said that though the time for the completion of the project was scheduled for two years, he was confident that the Mega Construction Company, which is executing the lift irrigation linkage project in two years.

He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who during his Padayatra in the district, was very much moved at the sufferings of the people due to lack of water in Chittoor district readily consented to the lift irrigation linkage scheme showing his concern and love for the people of Chittoor.

Chittoor MP Reddappa said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is keen on development of Chittoor proposed the linkage scheme as the HNSS water availability is not sufficient to meet the requirement of Chittoor district, conceived diversion of water from Gandikota reservoir to ensure fulfillment of the required water supply to Chittoor district.

MLAs Peddireddi Dwarakanadha Reddy (Tamballapalli), Venkate Gowd (Palamaner), Navaj Basha (Madanapalli), Irrigation Chief Engineer Sravan Kumar Reddy, Executive Engineer Ramulu Naik and others were present.