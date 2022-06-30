Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy clarifies on YSRCP Kuppam candidate

Andhra Pradesh Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was the only Chief Minister who implemented 95 per cent of the election promises. Minister Peddireddy participated in the YSRCP Plenary Meeting at Palamaneru of Chittoor District.

Speaking on the occasion, he said CM YS Jagan stood by every family during the corona. Thousands of crores were spent on the construction of RBKs, village clinics and secretariat buildings, which was not visible to Chandrababu.

He said CM Jagan places high priority on education and medicine and brought English Medium education so that the students can excel in many competitive exams through. He said a medical college is being set up in every parliament. Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that CM Jagan was moving forward development and welfare.

The minister said that YSR Congress Party will win 175 out of 175 seats and denied the news about a Tamil actor contesting in Kuppam. He said Bharat is the only YSRCP candidate from Kuppam in 2024 and urged people of the Palamaneru constituency to vote for Venkate Gowda in 2024 elections. Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy asked the people that we all should stand by CM YS Jagan.