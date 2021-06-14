Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy discusses on Jagananna Swachh Sakalpam with sarpanchs

Andhra Pradesh State Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said rvat the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has brought about revolutionary changes in rural governance. He said the village was ruled by secretariat and volunteer systems. He held a video conference with the village sarpanches on Monday and discussed on the implementation of "Jagananna Swachha Sankalpam".

He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would launch the Jagananna Swachha Sankalpam program on July 8. He said Rs 1312.04 crore has been allocated for the scheme. Minister Peddireddy said that all the sarpanches should use the village secretariat system.

He said that cleanliness is the goal of healthy villages. "The appearance of the village will change only with the participation of the village sarpanches; the position of Sarpanch is the beginning of your growth as a representative of the people. We need to reach out to the people through government programs and vllages need to be shaped in line with the towns," minister said.

Minister Peddireddy called on the people to be partners in Swachha Sankalpa programs and asked that the every village should be associated with cleanliness and greenery