Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy inaugurates state forest department office in Mangalagiri

Andhra Pradesh Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy inaugurated the state forest department office in Mangalagiri of Guntur district on Thursday. Later, he said that under Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's rule, every family is receiving one or the.otejr welfare scheme.



He said that he had never seen such a great administration in the state being in politics since 50 years. He showered compliments saying that such a Chief Minister has never come in my political life.



Stating that people are not paying attention to the criticism of Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan, Peddireddy made it clear that CM Jagan will become the Chief Minister again with the support of the people no matter what.