Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy visits several wards in Hindupuram

The State Minister, Mr. Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, recently visited Melapuram Cross to assess the development of wards 1, 2, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, and 38 under Hindupuram Municipality. During his speech, he mentioned that the government has directly deposited 178,302,362 lakh rupees into the accounts of women's groups through the YSR Asara scheme for the mentioned wards.

Delete Edit



Additionally, 1 lakh rupees have been allocated for the development of CC roads and canals in these wards. In the upcoming elections in 2024, the YSRCP has nominated Mrs. "TN Deepika" as the MLA candidate and Mrs. "Boya Santhamma" as the MP candidate, giving priority to women.



The Minister urged the people of these wards to vote with a majority to ensure their victory. Several dignitaries, including Observer Reddy Ishwar Reddy, TTD Board Director Pokala Ashok Babu, and former MLA Abdul Ghani, were present at the event, along with various officials, leaders, activists, and volunteers.