Peetham seer advocates ai-aided spirituality to lead a harmonious life

Visakhapatnam: By integrating Artificial Intelligence with spirituality, it is possible to create wonders, seer of the Sri Viswa Vignana Vidya Adhyatimika Peetham Umar Alisha said.

Delivering a spiritual discourse as part of the 24th anniversary celebration of the Sri Viswa Vignana Vidya Adhyatimika Peetham in Bheemunipatnam Ashram, Peethadhipathi Umar Alisha stated that by blending modern scientific knowledge with spiritual philosophy, one can lead a harmonious and fulfilling life. He emphasised that people can attain peace and control inner turmoil through spirituality.

Underlining the significance of social activities and spiritual service, the seer called upon people to protect the planet by planting three saplings a year and nurture them as ‘Guru Dakshina’.

The anniversary celebration was attended by founder of Paravasthu Padya Peetham Paravasthu Phanisayana Suri, Chancellor of Centurion University GSN Raju, among others.

Under the aegis of the Umar Ali Alisha Rural Development Trust, the seer distributed blankets and essential commodities to 40 underprivileged women. Also, essential goods worth Rs.10,000 were donated to the IHA Happy Home Orphanage.

The event, organised with the support of peetham members NTV Prasad Varma, Pingali Anand Kumar, Ramesh, V V Chalam, D. V. Narayana Rao, Jaya Rao, Krishna, among others, saw participation from North Andhra, East Godavari and West Godavari districts.