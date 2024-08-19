Pemmasani asks Civic chief to concentrate on development

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar urged the GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu to conduct a review meeting within two weeks to discuss the Guntur city development.

GMC new commissioner Puli Srinivasulu on Sunday met Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar at his office here. Speaking on this occasion, Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar directed him to concentrate on Guntur city development and take up repairs of the roads and develop parks. He suggested more efforts for tax collection to get more revenue.

Puli Srinivasulu replied that he prepared an action plan for city development and extended cooperation for the city development.