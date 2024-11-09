Pemmasani exhorts students to pursue entrepreneurial ventures

Inavolu (Guntur district): VIT-AP Innovation & Knowledge Acquisition Summit-2024 (VIKAS-2024) of VIT-AP University is aligned with the Prime Minister’s vision for Viksit Bharat 2047, said Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar.

Addressing the students at the summit organised by VIT-AP University here on Friday, he recalled that before 2014, India had very few startups, but now the country boasts over one lakh startups. He also pointed out that while there were only four unicorns in the past, by 2024, India has grown to 110 unicorns.

He attributed this success to the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. The Minister also credited Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for attracting many leading educational institutions to Andhra Pradesh.

He encouraged students to come up with innovative ideas and pursue entrepreneurial ventures, assuring them that the government would provide full support. Minister Pemmasani further praised VIT-AP’s VIKAS 2024 initiative, which aims to foster innovation and assist students with creative and entrepreneurial ideas.

The summit was presided over by Dr G Viswanathan, founder and Chancellor of VIT Group of Institutions, alongside senior leadership from VIT-AP University.

VIKAS-2024 showcased over 150 prototypes, products, and research posters from students, faculty, and researchers across more than 30 technical institutions. A major highlight was the signing of 15 strategic MoUs between VIT-AP University and industry partners to strengthen the ties between academia and industry.

Vice-presidents of VIT-AP Sankar Viswanathan and Dr Sekar Viswanathan, Vice-Chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy, Registrar Dr Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti and Director of IIEC Dr Ameet Chavan were present.