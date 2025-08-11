Pemmasani helps road accident victim

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Dr Pemmassani Chandrasekhar demonstrated humanity towards the poor person who was injured in an accident on Sunday. He tied a bandage to stop bleeding of the road accident victim at Revendrapadu of Tenali Assembly constituency and shifted him to the hospital in his own car.

As part of his Tenali constituency tour, after completing his programmes, Dr Pemmassani’s convoy was passing through Revendrapadu. He noticed an unconscious elderly man lying on the roadside. He came out of his car and approached the critically injured man, enquiring about the incident from locals. The locals informed him that the victim was Vella Venkateswara Rao, a resident of Chinna Vadlapudi. While he was riding his moped, a lorry hit him, severely injuring his arm and causing other serious wounds.