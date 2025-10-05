Pemmasani launches ‘Auto Drivers Sevalo’ in Guntur

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said that just as an experienced auto driver safely transports passengers, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is steering the State towards a secure and prosperous destination.

He inaugurated ‘Auto Drivers Sevalo’ scheme at a programme held at Revenue Kalyana Mandapam in Guntur city on Saturday

Speaking on the occasion,he criticised that in the previous YSRCP government, drivers received Rs.10,000, but roads were full of potholes, and a Rs.20,000 green tax was imposed.

Now, the green tax has been reduced to Rs.3,000, and the roads have been rebuilt. He said if drivers face problems with officials or challans,the government will ensure immediate resolution. He further said that the State budget allocates Rs60,000 crore for welfare schemes despite financial challenges.

He said drivers are encouraged to use this aid for life and accident insurance, securing their families. A total of 13,193 auto,taxi drivers benefited under the scheme in Guntur district.

Minister for Cinematography and Guntur district in-charge minister Kandula Durgesh acknowledged that free bus travel for women has slightly affected auto drivers’ income.

He thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for compensating drivers with Rs15,000 annual support.Later, they distributed financial assistance of Rs15,000 to auto, cab drivers, drivers.

Guntur district collector A Thameem Ansariya,MLAs Galla Madhavi, Md Naseer Ahmed,GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu,APIDC chairman Degala Prabhakar and DCMS chairman V Haribabuwere among those who participated.