Pensions worth Rs 102 cr distributed

Rajamahendravaram: Under the NTR Social Security Pension scheme in the district Rs 102.28 crore to 2,35,076 beneficiaries was distributed, said Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh.

By 10:30 am on Tuesday, Rs 80.87 crore was disbursed to 2,02,400 beneficiaries.

The minister, along with district collector P Prasanthi, participated in the pension distribution programme held in Mukkamala village of Peravali mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, he stated that social security pensions are being delivered directly to beneficiaries at their doorsteps on the morning of the first day of every month.

Officials, including DRDA PD NVVS Murthy and other dignitaries were also present.