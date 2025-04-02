Live
- World Autism Awareness Day 2025: Inspiring Quotes to Support and Empower
- Nara Lokesh lays stone for CBG plant in Prakasam district
- Step into Wellness: Inspiring Quotes for National Walking Day 2025
- 13 Maoists arrested in Chhattisgarh
- MNREGS significantly contributes to infra devpt in Kurnool
- Census was conducted even during wars: Kharge
- Bulldozer demolition in Prayagraj inhuman, illegal: SC
- Chawla hails Ashwani’s show vs KKR
- Prabhsimran, Iyer shine as PBKS beat LSG by 8 wkts
- Srisailam temple receives Hundi offerings of Rs 6.09 cr
Pensions worth Rs 102 cr distributed
Highlights
Under the NTR Social Security Pension scheme in the district Rs 102.28 crore to 2,35,076 beneficiaries was distributed, said Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh.
Rajamahendravaram: Under the NTR Social Security Pension scheme in the district Rs 102.28 crore to 2,35,076 beneficiaries was distributed, said Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh.
By 10:30 am on Tuesday, Rs 80.87 crore was disbursed to 2,02,400 beneficiaries.
The minister, along with district collector P Prasanthi, participated in the pension distribution programme held in Mukkamala village of Peravali mandal.
Speaking on the occasion, he stated that social security pensions are being delivered directly to beneficiaries at their doorsteps on the morning of the first day of every month.
Officials, including DRDA PD NVVS Murthy and other dignitaries were also present.
Next Story