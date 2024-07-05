Penukonda: Students experience ‘hell’ in KGBV hostels

Penukonda: A few students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) writing a letter to BC Welfare Minister S Savitha, explaining the precarious conditions in their hostels and the mistreatment, has stirred up a hornet's nest on the gloomy picture prevailing in KGBV residential schools in particular and as a matter of fact in several government welfare hostels.

Immediately after receiving the letter from the students of KGBV residential school in Papireddipalle village in Somandepalle mandal in Sathya Sai district, the Minister paid a surprise visit to the school on Wednesday. She noticed rotten vegetables in kitchen, worst condition of bathrooms and latrines with no water and the hostels are without a warden and with poor staff.

Following children complaining that school authorities impose fine on students for late arrival post-vacation and compel parents to phone-pay the fines, the Minister chided KGBV section officer Shalini Devi for imposing fines on children and directed Deputy DEO Rangaswamy to initiate action on her for poor maintenance of the school.

Many children, who are orphans, semi-orphans and even destitute, have no voice and are silent sufferers of the inhumanity bestowed on them. Besides, the government is also at fault for running so called premier institutions with skeletal staff, inadequate budget and teaching staff.

Reports from other constituencies suggest that conditions in other KGBV schools in the district are no better. It is time for an over-hauling of government residential schools and improve quality of hostel conditions in all.BC Welfare Minister S Savitha, speaking to The Hans India, regretted the poor state of affairs in KGBV residential schools and vowed to discuss with other stake holders to solve the issues. She said that she will also discuss with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on these problems and take steps in this regard.

The KGBV school is supposed to be a special class institution integrating all sections of students and by providing better education and hostel facilities. The integrated KGBV school is a premier institution run jointly by both Central and State governments funds of 60-40 ratio.