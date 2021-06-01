Penukonda: Timmarasu tomb, lake to get facelift

Penukonda: Penukonda Sub-Collector T Nishanthi has taken up the renovation of Timmarasu tomb, which was in dilapidated state, at Penukonda village, in collaboration with an NGO Samatha.

With the help of the organization, bushes around the tomb have been removed. Now, a boundary wall is being constructed around the tomb to protect the monument and also avoid encroachments into the place. The restoration works would also be taken up later.

On the directions of the Sub-Collector, MPDO has submitted proposals for taking renovation works of Thimmarusu tomb and lake in Narasimha swamy temple under NREGS.

Accordingly, Anantapur Collector has sanctioned funds under NREGS works for renovation of works. Thimmarasu tomb was almost abandoned for years and in the form of ruins.

It was revived only because of special interest and initiative taken by Sub-Collector Nishanthi. In this regard, the Sub-collector said that it is our responsibility to restore the monuments for posterity.