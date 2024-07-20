People advised to call for help

Eluru : Minister for Housing, Information & Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy has advised people to be alert and take precautions due to the incessant rains for two days.

He advised people of Nuzvid constituency to report any problems due to heavy rains and the relevant authorities will take immediate action.

He said that there is a possibility of getting diarrhoea by drinking contaminated water especially during floods, and it is better to drink boiled and cooled water.



People should be alert to prevent power outages due to broken power poles, transport disruptions due to the uprooted heavy trees and branches and alert over venomous snakes entering the houses. People can call his secretary number 8522007645 for any help round-the-clock, the minister said.

