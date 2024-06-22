People advised to practise yoga

Rajamahendravaram : Additional Commissioner of Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation P M Sathyaveni stated that besides physical and mental calmness, yoga brings health benefits.

She advised everyone to perform yoga to overcome stress.

The 10th International Yoga Day programme was organised under the joint auspices of the Municipal Corporation and the District AYUSH Department at JK Gardens on Friday.

She said that there have been cases of conquering dangerous situations through yoga in disastrous situations like Covid-19 pandemic.

She announced yoga training programmes are being organised for students in schools under the municipal corporation.

District AYUSH Officer Dr Ch Ramesh said that this year 2024 Yoga Day will be organized with the theme “Yoga for self and society”. Yoga unites the body, mind, and spirit, he said. Yoga provides a holistic approach to health and well-being. It brings peace and tranquillity to fast-paced lives. On this occasion, many yoga practitioners were honoured and mementos were presented.

District Sports Officer DMM Seshagiri Rao, officials of various departments and students were present.