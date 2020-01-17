People exhorted to conserve fuel in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Kona Sasidhar, Commissioner of Civil and ex-officio Secretary to Government Consumer Affairs, Food & Civil Supplies Department flagged off the Petroleum Conservation and Research Association's 'Publicity Van'. Earlier, he inaugurated 'Saksham-2020' (Sanrakshan Kshamatha Mahotsav) at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram here on Friday.

The mobile or van publicity programme is to spread awareness among public in rural areas for various segments of users by audio and video presentation on fuels and energy saving tips. The van will travel 1800 km across the State for a period of 45 days covering about 40 km a day.

The State-level Coordinator for Oil Industry-AP, Umashankar GKKV, welcoming the gathering, said that various activities aiming at different segments of users would be carried out during this month-long programme for spreading awareness on conservation of fuels by users.

In order to drive the message across, students are chosen as ambassadors and various competitions are held across the State in educational institutions. Saksham is to have people-centric activities for efficient usage of fuels and thereby encourage behavioural change.

He complimented and thanked the State Education Department and schools in the State for encouraging children to participate in the national competitions held during July to October, 2019 in which AP State recorded a participation of 7.5 lakh students.

AV Suresh Babu, General Manager (Lubes), IOC, SP Selvam, Director, Chief Regional Coordinator Southern Region, PCRA, Chennai and others were present.