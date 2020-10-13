People express anguish over power cuts in Kakinada due to heavy rains

Kakinada: The intensifying deep depression formed in Bay of Bengal crossed Kakinada – Yanam- Narasapuram coast on Tuesday morning with moderate rains. It was expected that there would be huge thundershowers and lightning with a wind speed of 75kmph by the time of crossing the Kakinada coast . But fortunately the depression crossed the coast without thundering and lighting and goals. All reservoirs and lakes were full to the brim and fields were inundated with rain water.

There was no power in Kakinada from the night 10.30 pm on last night till 10 am on Tuesday morning. It caused great inconvenience to the people. Even though people telephoned the concerned officials, there was no response from them. People suffered a lot due to non availability of drinking water. People bitterly complained that officials were quite apathetic to their woes. Now people expect the officials to respond to their pleas and act swiftly for redressing their grievance .

AP Maritime Board CEO NP Rama Krishna Reddy stated that the programmes planned by the Port authorities have been cancelled in view of the heavy rains. As per the instruction of the Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy Uppada – Kakinada beach road has been closed as a precautionary measure. Due to heavy rains, the officials not allowed the people in Uppada - Kakinada beach road. Nobody is allowed to go there at any cost.

In view of the uninterrupted torrential rains two shops aberting the Municipal Complex at Peddapuram have collapsed and no mishap has been reported. Ancient temple wall at Bhavanarayana Swamy in Sarpavaram has collapsed due to heavy rains. People have expressed their anguish regarding the collapse of the holy sacred wall of the temple.