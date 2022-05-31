  • Menu
People happy with Jagan rule, say YSRCP leaders

YSRCP Leaders
YSRCP Leaders

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): YSRCP district president Jakkampudi Raja and Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat Ram said people are happy with YSRCP rule and proud to be partners in the good governance provided by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking at a press conference here on Monday, they said there is no such government that was delivering so many welfare schemes directly to the beneficiaries. 'Despite financial difficulties of the State, Jagan is fulfilling all his promises.

CM Jagan looks after to steps that have been taken to ensure welfare and development without corruption.'

Raja and Bharat warned that Telugu Desam party offices would be locked up soon because of their false propaganda against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. "We are working hard to develop Rajamahendravaram. Morampudi flyover construction will begin soon and repairs will be taken up to the road over the Gaman Bridge," they informed.

Party city president Nandepu Srinivas, RUDA chairperson M Sharmila Reddy and N Sri Nagesh were present.

