People lauding TDP for welfare measures: Minister

Amalapuram: Minister for Mines, Geology, and Excise, Kollu Ravindra, stated that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is the only party in the country that conducts organisational elections. He said that the party has remained strong for nearly 45 years due to the dedication of its cadres.

Speaking at a meeting of the Amalapuram Parliamentary Party on Monday, Ravindra was joined by Chief Whip GV Anjaneyulu and Building Construction Workers’ Advisory Board Chairman Gottumukkala Raghurama Raju. During the meeting, Minister Ravindra said that the party is strengthening itself by forming committees at the village, mandal, constituency, and parliamentary levels. He emphasised that a strong organisational structure is crucial for the TDP, which is committed to the state’s development.

“Nowhere else in the country is the kind of welfare and development progress that we are seeing in our state,” he said. He added that the people are appreciative of the state leadership, which is implementing welfare schemes effectively despite facing financial challenges.

The minister assured that every worker at the grassroots level will be recognised and given positions, stating that the TDP is unmatched in its encouragement of hardworking cadres. He concluded by saying that the new party committees are being formed with the twin goals of state development and party strengthening.