People ready to dethrone YSRCP govt: Pawan

Vijayawada: Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan said people are ready to dethrone YSRCP government due to the excesses being "committed" by YSRCP leaders. The Jana Sena Party organised the second phase of Jana Vani-Jana Sena Bharosa programme at Makineni Basava Punnaiah auditorium here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Pawan Kalyan said large number of petitions received at the Jana Vani programme indicate the inefficiency of YSRCP government. He said the Jana Sena will take the responsibility to protect Andhra Pradesh from the Goondaism of YSRCP leaders.

He alleged that the YSRCP government was trying to utilise the volunteers system as a mafia. He said the government cancelled the pension of a physically challenged person on the pretext of sharing his (Pawan Kalyan) photo in the social media.

Raising objection over comparing them as Kauravulu by the ruling party, Pawan Kalyan said that he is not in power and never stepped into Assembly and questioned why the YSRCP is afraid of Jana Sena. He said that he received several petitions from employees on denial of insurance amount. He questioned while the Jana Sena was providing insurance policy for Rs 5 lakh to party members why the State government failed to protect the interests of the staff and workers.

He said though Rs 918 crore was present in the Welfare Fund, the government failed to spend the money for the welfare of workforce. He said there was no security for the life of construction workers. He wondered why only government advisor Sajjala reacts on various issues while the Ministers concerned remain silent.

While welcoming the renaming of Konaseema as Ambedkar Konaseema district, Pawan said that the government has no sincerity in protecting the welfare of SC and STs. He said the government cancelled 27 schemes meant for SCs.

Meanwhile, Jana Sena political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said that a large number of petitions were received on excesses committed by YSRCP leaders during the Jana Vani programme. He said that 427 petitions were received in first phase of Jana Vani and 539 petitions received in second phase of Jana Vani programme.