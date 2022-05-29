People should introspect for electing YSRCP: Balakrishna

Guntur: Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna inaugurated TDP founder president and late chief minister N T Ramana Rao birth centenary celebrations at Pemmasani Cinema Theatre in Tenali town on Saturday. He paid rich tributes to NTR. The management of the cinema theatre will screen daily one NTR film throughout the year and allow fans to watch free of cost. Every month they will felicitate the workers and employees working in the film industry.

Speaking on this occasion, Balakrishna recalled that the NTR started TDP for the poor and weaker sections and introduced Rs 2 per kg rice scheme besides implementing several other welfare schemes and reforms in the administration.

He said people will never forget NTR. Referring to YSRCP government rule in the state, he said "Voters who voted for YSRCP should make self-introspection.

Voters are paying heavy price for their mistake. I urge the voters to compare the development of previous government with current one."

Actor Prabha, former minister Alapati Rajendra Prasad, TDP politburo member Nakka Anand Babu, writer Burra Sai Madhav and other leaders were present on the occasion.