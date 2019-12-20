People support the move: Ambati Rambabu

Amaravati: Claiming that the people of all regions have supported the concept of three capital cities, YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu on Thursday criticised TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu for being detractor.

Addressing a press conference at the party office at Tadepalli in Guntur district, Rambabu said 'three capitals does not mean the construction of three cities but establishing the centres of administration.'

Had such steps been taken earlier, the state of affairs would have been different by now, he said. He said no one has expressed unhappiness over the proposal except the vested interests.

He expressed confidence that establishment of capital cites would ensure speedy development of all regions. Naidu and his benamis were hugely benefited by purchasing 4,000 acres of land in the capital city region and all the wrongdoings would be exposed, he said.

The government would take care of all the farmers who gave their lands for the capital city. He warned that no one would tolerate if adverse comments are made against the Chief Minister in the name of farmers.