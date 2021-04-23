People throng Covid testing centres in Krishna district

Vijayawada: With regular spike of Covid cases in the second wave in Krishna district, several hundred people throng the Covid testing centres located at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium, Basava Punnaiah stadium in Ajit Singh Nagar, government hospitals, area hospitals and PHCs in the district on Thursday.

The district logged 679 fresh cases in the last 24 hours and the total cases rose to 56,716 by Thursday. The active cases in the district increased to 5262 while 50,726 Covid patients recovered. More and more people are going for the Covid tests as cases have been increasing at an alarming rate in recent days.

On the other hand, five more deaths were reported in the district due to Covid in the last 24 hours and the total deaths toll increased to 728 since the first wave started in March 2020. Krishna district has the second highest number of deaths due to Covid after Chittoor, which has 935 deaths in one year. Guntur is in the third position with 699 deaths.

The second wave Corona variant is not showing the symptoms of cold, cough and body pains. In the first wave of Covid, the victims had symptoms of cold, fever, cough etc. Many people are suffering from moderate to high temperature and body pains.

In Vijayawada several hundred people thronged the Covid testing centres at the IGMC stadium and Makineni Basava Punnaiah stadium. The covid test results will be sent to the people within 24 hours. People had to wait one to two hours for the Covid tests.

The private labs are charging between Rs500 to Rs800 for the Covid tests. The government is conducting Covid tests free of cost at the GGH, Area Hospitals and District Hospital in Machilipatnam. People are worried that the Covid cases will increase many fold in the district and the State, if the government does not impose restrictions on the movement of people.

In the first wave, many restrictions were imposed during the lockdown and containment zones and red zones were arranged to contain the coronavirus and number of cases. If the government not responds to the current situation and fails to impose restrictions, the Covid cases will rise further.

The beds in the Government and private hospitals will not be sufficient to treat the Covid patients. People are afraid that the AP too will face the situation as Maharashtra and Gujarat are facing now.