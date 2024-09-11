People urged not to drink tap water in flood-hit areas

Vijayawada: The VMC commissioner Dhyana Chandra said the Budameru floods affected 32 municipal divisions against the total of 64 divisions in the city. He said by Tuesday, the VMC restored drinking water supply to 77,540 tap connections and suggested the people use the water for daily needs only. He suggested people not to drink the water supplied by the VMC through the taps.



Referring to drinking water supply, he said 25 lakh litres of water were supplied through 229 tankers in the flood-hit areas. He suggested the residents of KL Rao Nagar, Urmila Nagar, Nizam Gate, Kabela junction, Iron Yard, HB Colony in the Circle-One limits not to drink the water supplied through the taps. He asked the residents of the Circle-two areas of Singh Nagar, Vambay Colony, Nandamuri Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Old RR Pet, New RR Pet to follow the same suggestions.

Flood-affected people in Vambay Colony, Ajit Singh Nagar, Rajiv Nagar, Nandamuri Nagar, New RR Pet and other colonies are waiting for the removal of garbage from the streets. A large number of people have dumped the damaged household articles after flood water receded. If the VMC does not clear the garbage and waste material, there is a possibility of spreading diseases and infections as rotten materials pile up in some parts of the city.