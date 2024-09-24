People urged to become part of Swarnandhra@2047

Vijayawada: Exhorting people to become part of Swarnandhra@2047 initiative which would be released on November 1, district collector Dr G Srijana said that it is a visionary document with focus on economic and social development.

She said that the project aims at making Andhra Pradesh a development centre for the country.

Collector along with CPO Y Srilatha released the poster for the Swarnandhra@2047 at the collector’s camp office here on Monday. Addressing media here on Monday, collector invited suggestions from the people and various other stakeholders on the formulation of the vision document.

People may scan the QR Code using their smart phones and forward their feedback to the government by October 5.

The vision document would focus on making the state a high value agriculture and food processing power house and sustainable economy, digital administration and stable government. It would also include improvement of medical facilities and skill development and other issues.

The vision document would strive to bring awareness among various sections including schools, colleges, universities, business and commercial associations, government and private employees through the posters.