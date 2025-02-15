People urged to conserve petroleum products

Vijayawada: Civil supplies commissioner Sourabh Gour here on Friday, inaugurating the Sanrakshana Kshamata Ma-hotsav (Saksham), the annual flagship fuel conservation fortnight campaign organised by the Union ministry of petroleum and natural gas, emphasised the need to conserve petroleum products keeping in view the increasing demand due to the increase in the number of vehicles.

Saksham–2025 is a campaign held to sensitise citizens about the need of fuel conservation for health and environmental protection, as well as to help India reduce its reliance on crude oil imports.

Saurabh Gaur, after administering Saksham pledge, urged people to use alternative renewable clean and green fuels and electric vehicles for transportation. The students were asked to be ambassadors for oil conservation and create awareness on energy conservation. They were also asked to educate their fami-ly members and colleagues on good driving habits, like turning off the engine when stopping near signals and car-pooling.

AP coordinator for OIL industry V Venu Madhav said that Saksham campaign aims at raising awareness amongst citizens on fuel conservation, the need, issues and solutions for conservation and effective utili-sation of petroleum products through various people- centric activities aimed at different segments of consumers.

Activities planned include Cyclothon, Walkathon, CNG Auto/Car Rally, training programme for LPG deliv-ery boys, group talk on fuel saving tips to housewives, school and college children, emission checks for vehicles and technical meet/workshop/seminar on oil and gas conservation in different Industries. Saurabh Gaur distributed prizes to the drawing competition winners. Various schools’ children partici-pated in large numbers.

A V Anil Kumar, divisional retail sales head of IOCL, Prasad Rajwade, territory manager (retail) of BPCL, Avinash Kumar, DGM of GAIL also participated in the programme.

CT Venugopala, tertiary manager (LPG) of BPC proposed a vote of thanks.