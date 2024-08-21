People urged to maintain environmental cleanliness

Tirupati: Ina bid to raise awareness about mosquito-borne diseases and promote public health, District Collector Dr S Venkateswar emphasised the importance of environmental cleanliness and personal hygiene during the World Mosquito Day celebrations held at the District Collectorate on Tuesday.



The event highlighted the 2024 theme, ‘Accelerating the fight against malaria for a more equitable world’, underscoring the urgent need to address malaria and other mosquito-borne illnesses.

The District Collector along with district medical officers, unveiled the World Mosquito Day banner, marking the beginning of a series of awareness activities. Dr Venkateswar stated that mosquitoes are responsible for the spread of several dangerous fevers, including malaria, dengue, and chickenpox. “Many lives are lost each year due to these diseases,” he said, adding that such illnesses are particularly prevalent in urban areas, necessitating concerted efforts to control mosquito populations.

The Collector pointed out that the government has directed officials to take proactive measures to prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases. “World Mosquito Day serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining clean surroundings. The municipal staff must ensure that areas prone to water stagnation are addressed, especially with the upcoming rainy season”, he emphasised.

He urged residents to be vigilant, advising that any fever persisting for more than two or three days should not be ignored and blood tests should be conducted promptly. “Medical officers have been instructed to have all necessary medicines, particularly those related to malaria, readily available”, he said.

In addition to the focus on mosquito control, the District Collector highlighted the importance of preventing other diseases linked to poor hygiene and contaminated water. “Diarrhoea, often accompanied by vomiting, is prevalent due to the consumption of contaminated water and food. Ensuring cleanliness in kitchens, washing hands after defecation, and avoiding outdoor urination are simple but effective measures to prevent these conditions”, he advised.

He also instructed officials to inspect welfare hostels, Gurukula schools, private educational institutions and government schools across the district to ensure that students are not exposed to unsanitary conditions that could lead to illness. DM&HO Dr U Sreehari, Deputy DM&HO Sandhya Rani and medical officer Asha, along with other medical staff attended the programme.