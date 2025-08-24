People urged to participate in Swarna Andhra-Swachh Andhra

Vijayawada: Minister for Excise and Mines Kollu Ravindra urged the people to actively participate in the Swarna Andhra-Swachh Andhra programmes being undertaken in the district.

On Saturday, the minister launched the Swarna Andhra- Swachh Andhra initiative organised at Pothepalli Gram Panchayat in Machilipatnam mandal. District collector DK Balaji, District Panchayat Officer Dr J Aruna, and other district officials and public representatives and local villagers participated in the program.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said cleanliness is extremely important for everyone, and Swachh Andhra-Swachh Diwas is observed in the state on the third Saturday of every month as a mandatory cleanliness drive.

” He explained that cleanliness drive was taken up in government and private offices, educational institutions, temples, hospitals, bus stands, public spaces, ponds, canals, and water bodies, aiming to eliminate waste and garbage across the Krishna district on Saturday and called upon the people to actively participate in it.

District collector DK Balaji remarked that everyone must become aware and adopt cleanliness as a part of daily life. He stated that even in our culture, cleanliness holds great importance, and it’s essential to instil the same values in our generation, children, and future generations in light of changing societal conditions.

District Panchayat Officer Dr J Aruna said cleanliness efforts should be a collective responsibility involving citizens, public representatives, officials, and voluntary organisations. They paid floral tributes to former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu on the occasion of his birth anniversary.