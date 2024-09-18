People urged to transform AP into a green state

Ongole: The social welfare minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy participated in the ‘Swachhata hi Seva’ programme at Turpu Nayudupalem village of Tanguturu mandal in Prakasam district on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister said that it is everyone’s responsibility to increase greenery and keep our surroundings clean.

He highlighted the collective duty to protect natural resources and forests. He set forth an ambitious goal, calling upon citizens to join him in the mission of transforming Andhra Pradesh into a ‘Green AP’ within the next five years. He encouraged the public to plant at least one sapling and take care of it.