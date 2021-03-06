People voluntarily participate in bandh in East Godavari

Kakinada: Bandh call given by VisakhaUkkuPorata Samiti evoked good response as people observed bandh peacefully in East Godavari district on Friday.

Traders downed shutters voluntarily to extend their support to the protest against Visakha Steel Plant's privatisation. However, some of the traders ket their shops opened as usual.

The RTC did not run the buses in all the depots up to 1 pm. As the ruling YSRCP supported the bandh, buses were confined to depots. Passengers were seen leaving bus stations as no transport was available.

Several trade unions like IFTU, CITU, TNTUC and political parties, CPI, CPM, and SC/ST Vigilance Monitoring Committee members participated in the bandh and raised slogans against the privatisation of Visakha Steel Plant.

Trade unions reached the Kakinada port by 5 am and sent A shift and general shift employees and workers home. The port owners voluntarily set up flexis and sea port close boards in support of the bandh.

Protesters blocked roads at several places in Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram. Most of the commercial establishments, educational institutions were shut. All the emergency health services are operational as usual. As a precautionary measure, police bandobust was in place and some political parties conducted rallies protesting the steel plant's privatisation.

The protesters raised slogans of 'Save Steel Plant' and "Visakha Ukku, Andhrula Hakku" and staged dharna on main road in Kakinada.

CITU district secretary Ch Raj Kumar said that they strongly oppose the decision to privatise the RINL. He said that the steel plant was achieved after prolonged struggles by the people and sacrifice of 32 lives. He said that all parties should unite against privatisation of the plant.

Activists P Veerababu, M Venkata Ramana, members of APSRTC united workers union and others were present.