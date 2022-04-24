People will not tolerate delay in executing Polavaram project

Visakhapatnam: The Central and State governments continue to neglect the construction of the Polavaram project, however, people will not tolerate the delay or settle down for anything less, warned CPM state secretary V Srinivasa Rao.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, he said state Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu's latest remarks raised many suspicions. During Ambati Ramababu's speech, he mentioned that there were lapses in project design and the diaphragm wall of the Polavaram was damaged. The minister said there was a need to rebuild the diaphragm wall and the government cannot give a timeline when it would be completed.

Referring to this, the CPM state secretary pointed out that the future of the tribals would also be a question mark. He also opined if the rains start in August, there is a risk for low lying areas in and around the region.

He criticised both the Central and State governments for neglecting the project and delaying it by playing with the future of the tribals. Srinivasa Rao demanded that the Union Water Resources Minister should respond to the remarks made by the State Minister Ambati Rambabu.

Speaking about the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), Srinivasa Rao demanded that the state government should keep its promise on the abolition of CPS. He suggested that the issue should be resolved through negotiations by lifting the ban on concerns raised by the teachers.