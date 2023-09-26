Live
- World Pharmacist Day celebrated
- UPI usage set to rise in festive shopping
- Knee Surgery for Mere 67 Rupees Under Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka Yojana
- Sugar minister apologised for statement on farmers suicides
- Police breaks Paritala Sunitha hunger strike, shifts to hospital in Anantapur
- S&P holds 6% growth forecast for FY24
- Kejriwal recalls ex-PM Manmohan Singh's dedication on his 91st birthday
- Agri-tech startups suffer 45% fall in investments
- Indian Oil unveils first hydrogen bus
- KTR lays stone for five bridges across Musi
Just In
People’s grievances should be resolved in 5 days: Collector
Srikakulam: Petitions received from the people at the Spandana grievances cell should be solved within five days of their registration, District Collector Srikesh B Lathkar instructed the officials here on Monday.
As part of Spandana, he received representations from people in Srikakulam on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector asked the officials to find preliminary details regarding field-level facts on complaints registered by the people and solve the same within five days from the date of its registration.
He also expressed serious concern over registration of complaints repeatedly by people and aggrieved parties due to the negligent attitude of officials concerned in solving the same.
The Collector asked the officials to completely resolve the issues of people on receipt of their representations at Spandana. He warned that officials will be made accountable for any delay in solving the problems.