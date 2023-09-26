People’s grievances should be resolved in 5 days: Collector

Srikakulam: Petitions received from the people at the Spandana grievances cell should be solved within five days of their registration, District Collector Srikesh B Lathkar instructed the officials here on Monday.



As part of Spandana, he received representations from people in Srikakulam on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector asked the officials to find preliminary details regarding field-level facts on complaints registered by the people and solve the same within five days from the date of its registration.

He also expressed serious concern over registration of complaints repeatedly by people and aggrieved parties due to the negligent attitude of officials concerned in solving the same.

The Collector asked the officials to completely resolve the issues of people on receipt of their representations at Spandana. He warned that officials will be made accountable for any delay in solving the problems.