People's support sought to make Guntur clean city

Guntur: Rajya Sabha member Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy said that he will try to develop Guntur as clean city. He participated in 'Swatchh Bharat- Swatchhata Vypu Oka Adugu' at Himani Centre here on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that to make Guntur clean city within a year, everyone should work in a planned way.

He said he will extend his cooperation to achieve this goal. He stressed on involvement and cooperation of the people. Every household should segregate dry waste and wet waste.

MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad said that if everyone keep their surroundings clean, clean city is possible and added that it is responsibility of everyone to keep city clean. District collector I Samuel Anand Kumar stressed on need to create awareness on home compost making and added that they will set up a plant to make oil from plastic very soon.

He thanked the MP for coming forward to keep Guntur city forward. GMC commissioner Challa Anuradha said that about 420 metric tonnes of waste is being generated everyday in Guntur city and stressed on need to reduce waste by making home compost and recycling.

"At present, 5,000 families are making home compost. Within a year, we will try to produce home compost in 25,000 houses in Guntur city," she said. AP School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission chairman,

MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad, Dr Aribanda Vijaya Sarada Reddy, Madhya Vimochana Prachara Committee chairman V Lakshmana Reddy, GMC additional commissioner K Bhagya Lakshmi were among those present.