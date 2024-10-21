Performance of courts reviewed

Eluru: High Court Judge Justice K Suresh Reddy attended the meeting of combined West Godavari district Judges. He arrived at the District Revenue Guest House on Sunday morning.

Justice C Purushottam Kumar of West Godavari district welcomed the High Court judge by presenting a flower plant.

Also, Additional District Judges, Senior Civil Judges, Junior Civil Judges, District Additional SP Suryachandra Rao, Eluru RDO Achyut Ambarish, Bar Association President Kone Sitaram, Government Advocate BJ Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Bar Council Member BV Krishna Reddy, the district officials were among those who welcomed him, followed by the police salute.

Later, he reached the district court and held a meeting with the joint West Godavari district judges of the district court. In this meeting, the trial of cases and the performance of the courts were analysed.

Subsequently, the High Court Judge along with Joint West Godavari District Judge Purushottam Kumar inspected the District Court and Additional District Courts, the Judicial Service Authority, and the Bar Association building.